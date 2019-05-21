SALT LAKE CITY — Universities may have known before the college admissions scandal broke that something was amiss, the Los Angeles Times reports.

For example, Georgetown University “discovered irregularities” in athletic credentials for two different tennis recruits before the scandal broke, according to the Los Angeles Times. Moreover, the school started an investigation and forced out coach Gordon Ernst, who was arrested in March on charges of taking $2.7 million in bribes. He pleaded not guilty.

Similarly, UCLA “knew years ago there were concerns about parents pledging donations to its athletic program in exchange for their children being admitted to the university in violation of rules prohibiting such a practice,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

But there may be more going on. A source familiar with the case told the LA Times that prosecutors in the case want to know whether or not UCLA and USC knew more ahead of time.

“Prosecutors have said the colleges involved in the scheme are victims, not targets, of the growing criminal investigation,” according to the Los Angeles Times. "The 10 university coaches and officials charged so far in the far-reaching scandal have been characterized as rogue actors who flouted the law and school policies, pocketing bribes to admit the children of wealthy and powerful families as recruited athletes.”

Read more: ‘Long before college admissions scandal, universities saw signs of fraud on campus’