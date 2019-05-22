SALT LAKE CITY — The series finale for “Game of Thrones” was popular — but nowhere near as popular as other famous TV send-off.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that “Game of Thrones” had a final viewership rating of 19.3 million for its series finale on Sunday night.

“Game of Thrones” ranks just ahead of “The Big Bang Theory,” which had 18 million tune in for its series finale on Monday night, according to Axios.

But other popular shows, including several family-friendly ones, ranked ahead of “Game of Thrones.”

“M.A.S.H.” topped the entire list with 106 million viewers. Rounding out the top five included:

“Cheers” (80 million)

“Seinfeld,” (76 million)

“Friends” (53 million)

“Magnum, P.I." (51 million)

Family-friendly programs — like “All in the Family,” “Family Ties,” “Home Improvement,” “The Golden Girls,” “Happy Days” and “Full House” — all ranked ahead of “Game of Thrones” on the list.

Other HBO shows “The Sopranos” (13 million) and “Sex and the City” (11 million) ranked below “Game of Thrones.”

See the full chart below.

📺 game of thrones and the most-watched tv finales ever via @sarafischer for @axios pic.twitter.com/twzULHHacX — Leigh Jervey (@beefjervey) May 21, 2019