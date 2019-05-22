SALT LAKE CITY — The town of Celebration, Florida has a “Wald Disney” problem.

In 1996, the Walt Disney Company developed a town called Celebration, Florida, which is located just outside of Walt Disney World. But now the town is working to fix two typos, one of which misspells the name of the famous creator of all things Disney.

According to Fox News, a fountain inside the town has the title “Wald Disney World” instead of “Walt.”

It also misspells Captiva Island — an island off of the Florida coast — as “Captativa Island”

Orlando reporter Greg Angel first discovered the misspellings and shared them on Twitter.

Is “Wald Disney World” a thing or have I and the entire planet somehow missed a major typo in @CelebrationTH for a decade+ ?!@AshleyLCarter1 @ChristieZizo @audreahuff @AnthonyLeone pic.twitter.com/DgxApHp45z — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 18, 2019

Where’s “Wald Disney World”?@MyNews13 UPDATE: Looks like a quick fix is coming to change two big typos I found Friday night at Celebration’s popular downtown fountain after recent work and upgrades.



Still waiting to hear from @CelebrationTH to see how this happened. pic.twitter.com/wwQPeAKWd7 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 19, 2019

Several Disney employees live inside of Celebration, according to Fox News.

It’s unknown when or how the mistakes were made, but the town’s fountain is now under construction to fix them, according to Orlando's News 13.