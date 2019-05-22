SALT LAKE CITY — The town of Celebration, Florida has a “Wald Disney” problem.
In 1996, the Walt Disney Company developed a town called Celebration, Florida, which is located just outside of Walt Disney World. But now the town is working to fix two typos, one of which misspells the name of the famous creator of all things Disney.2 comments on this story
According to Fox News, a fountain inside the town has the title “Wald Disney World” instead of “Walt.”
It also misspells Captiva Island — an island off of the Florida coast — as “Captativa Island”
Orlando reporter Greg Angel first discovered the misspellings and shared them on Twitter.
Several Disney employees live inside of Celebration, according to Fox News.
It’s unknown when or how the mistakes were made, but the town’s fountain is now under construction to fix them, according to Orlando's News 13.