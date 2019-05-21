SALT LAKE CITY — An Ogden woman accused of a verbal outbursts during a general conference session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March 2018 now faces an infraction instead of a misdemeanor charge.

The Salt Lake City Prosecutor's Office last fall charged Crystal Kerri Moon Legionaires, 24, with disrupting a meeting or procession, a class B misdemeanor. On Tuesday, prosecutors reduced the charge to an infraction.

A jury trial scheduled for Thursday was postponed to a bench trial in August.

A woman yelled from a corner of the balcony, "Stop protecting sexual predators," during the Saturday afternoon conference session on March 31, 2018. Church security removed her from the Conference Center.

"Ms. Legionaires admitted that she made the statements, and denied that she had done so to disrupt the proceedings," according to charging documents.

A church security officer told police that he saw Legionaires "create a disturbance in the audience by loudly yelling three different times, according to court documents. Other witnesses also told police they heard the shouts. One conference attendee sitting across the aisle from Legionaires told police the outburst "startled" her.

The Conference Center manager would testify that the building is private property and that access is granted using tickets with "printed expectations and standards of conduct," charging documents state.

In a press release sent out ahead of her now-canceled jury trial, Legionaires describes herself as a former Latter-day Saint who advocates for sexual violence survivors as well as transgender people, gay people and people of color.