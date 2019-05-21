PROVO — BYU baseball’s Mike Littlewood was named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year and Cougar senior outfielder Brock Hale received Player of the Year honors, as announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several other BYU players earned conference recognition, as sophomore Jackson Cluff made the all-WCC first team along with Hale. Sophomore pitcher/outfielder Mitch McIntyre and sophomore pitcher Easton Walker were named to the second team. Senior catcher Noah Hill and senior infielder Brian Hsu were named honorable mention and pitcher Reid McLaughlin was part of the all-freshman team.

Loyola Marymount’s Codie Paiva was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year and LMU’s Nick Sogard was selected as Defensive Player of the Year. Saint Mary’s pitcher Tyler Thornton was named Freshman of the Year.

No. 1-seed BYU and No. 4 LMU square off Thursday in the WCC Tournament in Stockton, California.

Hale also was named to the all-WCC first team in 2018. This season, he hit .340 with 67 hits, 48 runs, 44 RBIs and 36 walks. He also collected 14 doubles and 11 home runs. In conference play, Hale has batted .346.

It’s the first time a Cougar has been named player of the year since Brandon Taylor in 2005.

Littlewood, who’s in his seventh season at BYU, guided the Cougars to their first outright regular-season conference title since 1989.

Littlewood has an overall record of 215-158 (.576) at BYU, including a 111-75 (.597) mark in the WCC. It marks BYU baseball’s first coach of the year recognition since Vance Law in 2001.