Airbnb is collaborating with 23andMe, a DNA genetic testing company, to add new heritage travel recommendations for customers, Venture Beat reports.

23andMe customers will soon have the option of clicking through their ancestral populations and see different Airbnb homes and experiences located within those countries.

Airbnb has also dedicated new pages to link up with genetic populations found on 23andMe.

“We empower 23andMe customers to learn about themselves and their ancestry through their unique genetic code,” said 23andMe CEO and co-founder Anne Wojcicki. “Working with Airbnb, a leader who is reimagining travel, provides an exciting opportunity for our customers to connect with their heritage through deeply personal cultural and travel experiences.”

“At Airbnb, we believe that authentic travel experiences help you connect with local cultures and create a sense of belonging anywhere in the world — and what better way to do that than traveling to your roots?” Airbnb co-founder and chief product officer Joe Gebbia said. “We’re proud to team up with 23andMe, the leader in helping people learn about their genes and ancestry, to make it easier for travelers to plan trips as unique as their DNA.”

Similar: Ancestry.com currently works with Go Ahead Tours “to launch a line of group tours to Europe that come complete with DNA testing and an onboard genealogist,” according to VentureBeat.

