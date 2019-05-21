Ameyalli Cordova leads a group of Cyprus High School seniors on a graduates parade through the halls of Magna Elementary School in Magna on Tuesday. The soon-to-be graduates visited every elementary and junior high school in the Magna area to show younger students what is in store for them if they stay focused on academics. Students in every class from each of the schools lined the hallways to cheer on the graduates, who handed out swag to the kids as they passed by. Cyprus' commencement is set for May 23 in the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.