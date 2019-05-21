SALT LAKE CITY — The subscription movie wars may be over. AMC Theatres’ Stubs A-List program announced new numbers on Monday that show it is now the No. 1 movie theater subscription service out there, according to Variety.

The AMC program, which launched in June 2018, has snagged 800,000 subscribers total, which is higher than the company’s original goal of hitting 500,000 by the end of the first year, according to Variety.

AMC said in a statement to Variety that it is now the No. 1 subscription service in the country.

“With AMC Stubs A-List, we believe we’ve cracked the code to make this concept successful for AMC, our shareholders, our studio partners and most importantly, our guests,” AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said, according to Variety. “While others have tried and failed in this space, A-List is only getting stronger. Members are seeing many more movies than they did before A-List was created, they are seeing movies more than once and they’re bringing their friends and family members along, who are paying for their tickets at full price.”

The service offers guests three movies a week for $19.99 per month, Variety reports. The service costs $23.95 in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York and $21.95 in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C.

The service began as a rival to MoviePass, which sprung to popularity by offering unlimited movie tickets every month for $9.99.

Now, MoviePass reportedly has close to 225,000 subscribers after reaching a peak of 3 million in June 2018, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. MoviePass is attempting to bring back subscribers by relaunching its unlimited plan, but confidence in the plan appears shaky. The service’s parent company, Helios and Matheson, has been riddled with negative news headlines even after the company decided to spin off MoviePass into its own company.