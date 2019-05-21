SALT LAKE CITY — An Ohio man was charged Tuesday in connection with a 2016 crash in Utah that killed one of his passengers.

Richard Johnson, 39, of Springfield, Ohio, was charged in 3rd District Court with DUI causing death, a third-degree felony.

On June 14, 2016, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado rolled on I-80 near 5500 West after going off the side of the road and overcorrecting, according to charging documents, went across two lanes of the freeway and overcorrected a second time.

"As the vehicle rolled, the driver side tire was punctured and broke off the axle. The vehicle continued to roll three more times," the charges state.

A 16-year-old in the back seat was ejected, according to court documents. He was taken off life support after several days. A second passenger in the backseat was also ejected, according to the charges.

A blood test taken of the driver, Johnson, "showed 2 nanograms of THC and 8 nanograms of THC metabolite present," the charges state.

Charging documents do not state why the charges were filed nearly three years after the crash.