SALT LAKE CITY — ”Sesame Street” has introduced a new muppet character to the show, and her purpose is to introduce kids to and help them navigate having foster parents.

Introduced as Elmo’s friend Karli, the muppet lives with adult muppets Dalia and Clem, who tell Elmo in a new “Sesame Street” clip that they are Karli’s “for-now” parents until her mother can take care of her again.

Our new @SesameCommunity foster care initiative includes resources to help children feel safe & welcome when they’re placed into care. In this video, Karli’s “for-now” parents Dalia & Clem remind her that she has a place at their table. https://t.co/Vtpl1rOh1g #SesameCommunity pic.twitter.com/nN3VV45G7I — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 21, 2019

"Sesame Street" introduced Karli as part of National Foster Care Month, which happens annually in May.

In honor of #NationalFosterCareMonth, meet the newest additions to our Sesame family: Karli and her foster parents, Dalia and Clem. Head over our site to check out all the new resources surrounding #FosterCare: https://t.co/PTnn8a6TYU #SesameCommunity pic.twitter.com/SRLa5e9etr — Sesame Street in Communities (@SesameCommunity) May 21, 2019

“Sesame Street” has also unrolled a new foster care initiative on its “Sesame Street in Communities” platform that provides foster parents of young children with resources and activities.

Some of these resources include printables, videos and coloring pages for children and educational articles for adults.

Karli’s reception has so far been pretty positive on social media.

This is a really beautiful thing — CraigBeverlin (@CBPuppets) May 21, 2019

This is why I love Sesame Street — Edward Sanchez 🖤 (@edwardistheman) May 21, 2019

As a volunteer associated with Social Services, I thank you very much for this. And to everyone who sees this, the nation needs more foster parents. 💕 — Chanda Miranda (@CC25483276) May 21, 2019

Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, said in a press release, “Fostering a child takes patience, resilience, and sacrifice, and we know that caring adults hold the power to buffer the effects of traumatic experiences on young children.

“We want foster parents and providers to hear that what they do matters -- they have the enormous job of building and rebuilding family structures and children’s sense of safety."