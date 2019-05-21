ST. GEORGE — Dixie State head men’s basketball coach Jon Judkins announced on Tuesday the signing of junior college power forward Jarod Greene to a national letter of intent to play for the Trailblazers this upcoming season.

“We’re excited to see what Jarod can bring to the table. He has a big body, he’s strong and plays physical in the low block,” Coach Judkins said. “He’s good with his back toward the basket and he can score face up as well. He will provide a big presence for us in the inside and with his junior college experience, we feel he can step in and play right away.”

Greene (6-8; Blackfoot, Idaho/Blackfoot HS) played two seasons at North Idaho College, where he helped lead the Cardinals to consecutive Northwest Athletic Conference titles, including an undefeated 16-0 division record and a perfect NAC tournament run as part of a 31-2 campaign this past season.

He started in all 33 games at NIC last season and averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. Greene led North Idaho in field goal percentage (.693) and scored in double figures in 16 starts, highlighted by a career-high 20 points in a lopsided win at Blue Mountain College back in January. In addition, Greene posted three double-doubles and finished with 17 blocks and 10 steals.

Dixie State wrapped up its 2018-19 regular season with an 18-9 overall record and finished in a tie for second place in the RMAC standings 16-6 in the program's debut season in the league. The Trailblazers also advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2019 RMAC tournament.