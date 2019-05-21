SALT LAKE CITY — The wait is over. We’re going back to Downton Abbey.

Two trailers for the highly anticipated “Downton Abbey” movie dropped Tuesday, and they’re filled with familiar faces, new drama and even a visit from the royal family.

Watch the first trailer published by Focus Features:

Watch the second trailer published by Universal Pictures UK:

Dame Maggie Smith and all of her endearing wit return in the new film, and Imelda Staunton, known for her role as Professor Umbridge in the "Harry Potter" films, can be seen in the Universal Pictures trailer sparring with Smith’s Dowager Countess.

We also get a glimpse at major drama and tension between the royal staff and the Downton Abbey staff with hints of treason as the two go head to head.

Love is also in the air for new and returning characters, making the film look like a fan-pleasing mix of romance, drama and class tension.

The “Downton Abbey” television drama ended in 2015 after six seasons, according to the BBC.

You can watch the “Downton Abbey” film in theaters September 20.