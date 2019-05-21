SALT LAKE CITY — Since it was first released in 1982, Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s strange, puppeteered fantasy film “Dark Crystal” has become a cult classic.

Set on a distant planet long ago, the film follows an orphan Gelfling named Jen as he embarks on a quest to find the missing shard of the Dark Crystal, a power source that once brought balance to the universe, which is now awash with chaos.

Netflix has been producing a 10-episode prequel series for Henson and Oz’s film called “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” and now we know what it looks like and when it will be here.

Netflix tweeted images from the series Tuesday, writing, “These new photos from #DarkCrystal Age of Resistance are ridiculously beautiful.”

The characters have a similar look to their 1982 predecessors, but this time they are more sleek and vibrant. They aren’t CGI, either. According to Entertainment Weekly, Louis Leterrier, the show’s director, fought to use puppetry instead of CGI to make the series feel similar to the original film.

The show will be set on the world of Thra (where the original takes place) and follow three Gelflings who “discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world,” according to EW.

The film’s main characters will be voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The voice actor cast list for the film includes Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Andy Samberg, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer and Theo James.

According to EW, the show is produced by Leterrier, Halle Stanford and Jim Henson’s daughter, Lisa Henson.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” will launch on Netflix August 30. You can watch Henson’s original “Dark Crystal” film on Netflix now.