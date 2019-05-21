SALT LAKE CITY — University of North Carolina-Greensboro professor Scott Romine wrote in a new piece for the Greensboro News & Record that he predicts Lori Loughlin will be acquitted in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their children, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California. The couple has pleaded not guilty in the case.

And Romine expects that — should this go to trial — Loughlin will be acquitted.

Romine’s article is laced with tongue-in-cheek jabs at Loughlin and wealthy parents who bribe their children’s way into college.

“I’m no attorney, but I predict an acquittal,” he wrote. “Really, who knew that a $500,000 donation and a picture of your daughter on a rowing machine wouldn’t get the kid into USC? The thing was clumsily handled, to be sure.”

He added, “Even so, Loughlin (and what’s his name) can plausibly argue that they donated money to a university, and if the university was willing to give preferential treatment to their daughters, then, well, who are they to question it? After all, most universities would rather have half a mil than a decent coxswain, who are probably a dime a dozen. How hard can it be?”

Romine writes that the college admissions process is a murky swamp at best and “complicated to the point of mystification.”

“Parents, being mostly clueless on the matter of college admissions, are also desirous of helping their children, or at least of helping their children reflect positively on them,” he wrote.

He added, “Not many parents would do what Lori Loughlin did, but enough will sympathize with the motive to prevent a conviction. Plus, she’ll be able to afford the best attorneys.”

The article supports Loughlin’s interest in going to trial. Multiple reports from the last few weeks suggest that Loughlin wants to head to trial because she feels she has a strong case. Loughlin and Giannulli plan to plead ignorance in the case. She’s reportedly interested in heading back to work and fixing her public image as well after the scandal is over.