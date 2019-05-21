Carol Kaelson, Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer’s winning streak continued on Monday night, according to CNN.

What happened: Holzhauer won his 23rd game in a row on Monday night with $89,229, which brings his total earnings to $1,780,237.

Holzhauer’s win comes after a two-week break from competition.

Context: Holzhauer’s streak is the second-highest streak all-time on “Jeopardy!” since the show allowed competitors to come back after five games. Only Ken Jennings — who won $2,520,700 over 74 games in a row — remains ahead of Holzhhauer in the all-time rankings, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Holzhauer averages $76,601 per game, which is higher than Jennings, who averaged $34,064 per game.

Bigger picture: Holzhauer’s wins have captured the hearts of Americans, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who tweeted before Monday night’s episode, ESPN reports.

“If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I'll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow,” Brady tweeted.

After Holzhauer won, he tweeted, “James doesn't lose and I don't eat strawberries... keep it moving.”