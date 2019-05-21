Carol Kaelson, Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via Associated Press
This file image made from video and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer on an episode that aired on April 17, 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer’s winning streak continued on Monday night, according to CNN.

What happened: Holzhauer won his 23rd game in a row on Monday night with $89,229, which brings his total earnings to $1,780,237.

Holzhauer’s win comes after a two-week break from competition.

Context: Holzhauer’s streak is the second-highest streak all-time on “Jeopardy!” since the show allowed competitors to come back after five games. Only Ken Jennings — who won $2,520,700 over 74 games in a row — remains ahead of Holzhhauer in the all-time rankings, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Holzhauer averages $76,601 per game, which is higher than Jennings, who averaged $34,064 per game.

Bigger picture: Holzhauer’s wins have captured the hearts of Americans, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who tweeted before Monday night’s episode, ESPN reports.

“If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I'll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow,” Brady tweeted.

After Holzhauer won, he tweeted, “James doesn't lose and I don't eat strawberries... keep it moving.”

