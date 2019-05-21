SALT LAKE CITY — Is Zion Williamson a Thanos supporter?

Williamson, who is expected to be the 2019 NBA draft’s first pick, told Slam magazine that he believes Thanos (Josh Brolin) should have been victorious at the end of “Avengers: Endgame.”

But it’s not just a hot take. Williamson presents solid reasoning about why the Avengers won out the day.

"I’m going to be honest, Thanos was supposed to win," Williamson said. "And I’m going to tell you why. When you think of Captain America, you’re thinking red, white and blue and that shield. Tell me why Captain America did Thor’s technique and pulled the hammer. What is that? Thanos was about to kill Thor, and Captain America is able to hold Thor’s hammer that nobody else can hold? Are we really doing that? Thanos took on six people, maybe six, seven, five, without the Infinity Stones. And he still almost won. Come on. Thanos is supposed to win. They just had to give y’all a good ending."

🚨 ZION WILLIAMSON HOT TAKE 🚨



"Thanos was supposed to win, and I'm gonna tell you why" ➡️ https://t.co/0IXP2YVZyx pic.twitter.com/xMmyuTFSqI — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 19, 2019

Why it matters: “On a metaphorical level, this theory of thinking could be good for Williamson who was likely viewed by opponents as a basketball villain by underdog teams for just how good he is,” according to Sports Illustrated. “Hey, if in basketball, he thinks he's always supposed to win, maybe that translates into his comic book thinking too. But at a purely cinematic level, Williamson just offered one of the hottest super hero takes.”

Yes, but: Williamson's take on Captain America and Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, actually doesn't line up. In fact, Captain America lifted in the hammer in the comic books. And "Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo said in the past that Captain America was always worthy of holding the hammer.