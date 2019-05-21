MESA, Ariz. – Utah Valley University senior Ryan Eastburn earned All-Western Athletic Conference recognition on Tuesday, as he was named to the league's second team for the sport of baseball. The All-WAC baseball teams and major award winners were selected in a vote by the league's 10 head coaches.
Eastburn, a senior designated hitter/outfielder who hails from Torrance, California, earned the first All-WAC accolades of his career after leading UVU in the regular season with a .326 batting average and a team-best .442 on-base percentage. Despite missing the majority of the first month of the season with an injury, Eastburn managed to tally eight doubles, two homers, 26 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 29 walks during his senior campaign.
In conference play, he also finished second on the team in hitting with a .321 average as well as second in on-base percentage with a .403 clip. He also posted a team-best 13-game hitting streak during the year and posted 12 multi-hit contests and eight multi-RBI games. He also belted out his first career grand slam in a win over CSU Bakersfield last month as well as a posted a five-hit game at Northern Colorado during his stellar senior season.
Eastburn was the lone Wolverine to earn conference honors in 2019.
New Mexico State's Joey Ortiz took home WAC Player of the Year accolades, while California Baptist's Logan Rinehart was tabbed the WAC Pitcher of the Year and freshman pitcher Pierson Ohl of Grand Canyon earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors. After earning a share of the conference title, UT Rio Grande Valley's Derek Matlock was named the WAC Coach of the Year.
Top-seeded NM State and fourth-seeded Grand Canyon were well-represented on the All-WAC teams, as they led the way with six players apiece being recognized.
The sixth-seeded Wolverines will begin WAC Tournament play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MDT/6 p.m. MST against third-seeded Sacramento State at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa. The contest will air live on ESPN Plus.
2019 FIRST TEAM ALL-WAC
- Catcher: Dawsen Bacho, So., Sacramento State
- First Base: Tristan Peterson, Jr., NM State
- Second Base: Nick Gonzales, So., NM State
- Shortstop: Joey Ortiz, Jr., NM State
- Third Base: Tyler Wyatt, Sr., Grand Canyon
- Outfield: Tristen Carranza, Sr., NM State
- Outfield: Jack Pauley, Sr., Northern Colorado
- Outfield: Matt Smith, Jr., Sacramento State
- Utility/DH: Ryan Mota, Sr., California Baptist
- At-Large: Eric Mingus, 3B, Sr., NM State
- Starting Pitcher: Kade Mechals, Jr., Grand Canyon
- Starting Pitcher: Logan Rinehart, Jr., California Baptist
- Relief Pitcher: Ryan Jackson, Sr., UT Rio Grande Valley
- At-Large: Chance Hroch, Jr., NM State
2019 SECOND TEAM ALL-WAC
- Catcher: Jake Ortega, Sr., CSU Bakersfield
- First Base: Cuba Bess, So., Grand Canyon
- Second Base: Luke Navigato, Sr., California Baptist
- Shortstop: Christian Sepulveda, Jr., UT Rio Grande Valley
- Third Base: Tyler Jorgensen, Jr., CSU Bakersfield
- Outfield: Quin Cotton, Jr., Grand Canyon
- Outfield: Preston Pavlica, Sr., Grand Canyon
- Outfield: Kona Quiggle, Jr., Grand Canyon
- Utility/DH: Ryan Eastburn, Sr., Utah Valley
- At-Large: Chad Castillo, OF, Fr., California Baptist
- Starting Pitcher: Andrew Bash, Jr., California Baptist
- Starting Pitcher: Scott Randall, So., Sacramento State
- Relief Pitcher: Tanner Dalton, Sr., Sacramento State
- At-Large: Matt Mogollon, Gr., California Baptist
Player of the Year: Joey Ortiz, Jr., SS, NM State
Pitcher of the Year: Logan Rinehart, Jr., RHP, California Baptist
Freshman of the Year: Pierson Ohl, RHP, Grand Canyon
Coach of the Year: Derek Matlock, UT Rio Grande Valley