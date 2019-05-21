MESA, Ariz. – Utah Valley University senior Ryan Eastburn earned All-Western Athletic Conference recognition on Tuesday, as he was named to the league's second team for the sport of baseball. The All-WAC baseball teams and major award winners were selected in a vote by the league's 10 head coaches.

Eastburn, a senior designated hitter/outfielder who hails from Torrance, California, earned the first All-WAC accolades of his career after leading UVU in the regular season with a .326 batting average and a team-best .442 on-base percentage. Despite missing the majority of the first month of the season with an injury, Eastburn managed to tally eight doubles, two homers, 26 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 29 walks during his senior campaign.

In conference play, he also finished second on the team in hitting with a .321 average as well as second in on-base percentage with a .403 clip. He also posted a team-best 13-game hitting streak during the year and posted 12 multi-hit contests and eight multi-RBI games. He also belted out his first career grand slam in a win over CSU Bakersfield last month as well as a posted a five-hit game at Northern Colorado during his stellar senior season.

Eastburn was the lone Wolverine to earn conference honors in 2019.

New Mexico State's Joey Ortiz took home WAC Player of the Year accolades, while California Baptist's Logan Rinehart was tabbed the WAC Pitcher of the Year and freshman pitcher Pierson Ohl of Grand Canyon earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors. After earning a share of the conference title, UT Rio Grande Valley's Derek Matlock was named the WAC Coach of the Year.

Top-seeded NM State and fourth-seeded Grand Canyon were well-represented on the All-WAC teams, as they led the way with six players apiece being recognized.

The sixth-seeded Wolverines will begin WAC Tournament play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MDT/6 p.m. MST against third-seeded Sacramento State at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa. The contest will air live on ESPN Plus.

2019 FIRST TEAM ALL-WAC

Catcher: Dawsen Bacho, So., Sacramento State

First Base: Tristan Peterson, Jr., NM State

Second Base: Nick Gonzales, So., NM State

Shortstop: Joey Ortiz, Jr., NM State

Third Base: Tyler Wyatt, Sr., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Tristen Carranza, Sr., NM State

Outfield: Jack Pauley, Sr., Northern Colorado

Outfield: Matt Smith, Jr., Sacramento State

Utility/DH: Ryan Mota, Sr., California Baptist

At-Large: Eric Mingus, 3B, Sr., NM State

Starting Pitcher: Kade Mechals, Jr., Grand Canyon

Starting Pitcher: Logan Rinehart, Jr., California Baptist

Relief Pitcher: Ryan Jackson, Sr., UT Rio Grande Valley

At-Large: Chance Hroch, Jr., NM State

2019 SECOND TEAM ALL-WAC

Catcher: Jake Ortega, Sr., CSU Bakersfield

First Base: Cuba Bess, So., Grand Canyon

Second Base: Luke Navigato, Sr., California Baptist

Shortstop: Christian Sepulveda, Jr., UT Rio Grande Valley

Third Base: Tyler Jorgensen, Jr., CSU Bakersfield

Outfield: Quin Cotton, Jr., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Preston Pavlica, Sr., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Kona Quiggle, Jr., Grand Canyon

Utility/DH: Ryan Eastburn, Sr., Utah Valley

At-Large: Chad Castillo, OF, Fr., California Baptist

Starting Pitcher: Andrew Bash, Jr., California Baptist

Starting Pitcher: Scott Randall, So., Sacramento State

Relief Pitcher: Tanner Dalton, Sr., Sacramento State

At-Large: Matt Mogollon, Gr., California Baptist

Player of the Year: Joey Ortiz, Jr., SS, NM State

Pitcher of the Year: Logan Rinehart, Jr., RHP, California Baptist

Freshman of the Year: Pierson Ohl, RHP, Grand Canyon

Coach of the Year: Derek Matlock, UT Rio Grande Valley