SALT LAKE CITY — ”Toy Story 4” does not have a friend in Chucky.

Last month, the Twitter account for the upcoming “Child’s Play” reboot took aim at “Toy Story 4” with a poster showing the lifeless arm of Woody at the heels of Stephen King’s Chucky doll.

Now the “Child’s Play” creators have upped the ante by releasing a new poster that shows Chucky roasting the beloved Slinky Dog from “Toy Story” over a fire.

“On June 21, find out what’s really cooking,” the “Child’s Play” account tweeted.

Both “Toy Story 4” and “Child’s Play” are scheduled for release on June 21, and the “Child’s Play” creators have been throwing toy doll vs. toy doll-themed shade Pixar’s way for weeks.

The poster has received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

If you guys don't get sued by Disney, the marketing team needs a raise. — Stuart (@StuartSWard) May 21, 2019

Toy story will absolutely destroy this movie in the box office, just admit it — iamironman3000 (@XshowtimebabyX) May 21, 2019

whoever is making these promotional posters deserves an award — Kooldude233 💢 (@Red_Stick_) May 21, 2019

The “Child’s Play” poster comes the same day “Toy Story 4” released its final trailer for the film.

See both Chucky and Woody in theaters June 21.