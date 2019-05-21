This article includes some minor spoilers for "Avengers: Endgame."

SALT LAKE CITY — Some familiar faces are coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via the aptly named “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which takes place following “Avengers: Endgame.”

Deadline reports the six-part miniseries will air in August 2020 on Disney Plus and will apparently feature the return of Daniel Bruhl as Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. Falcon accepting Captain America’s shield in “Endgame” is also rumored to play into the story.

Zemo previously appeared in “Captain America: Civil War” where he killed Black Panther’s father and ruined the friendship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. VanCamp appeared in the second and third “Captain America” films as Sharon Carter, Rogers’ love interest and the grand-niece of Peggy Carter, Rogers’ wife (thanks, time travel).

The show will also star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the respective title characters. Rogers passed on the title of Captain America to Falcon after traveling back in time to live his life with Peggy Carter — something the directors behind “Endgame” have teased as a possible story in the future.

Zemo and Sharon Carter aren’t the only characters coming back to the MCU, according to TV Guide — Tom Hiddleston will star in a series about Loki, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will star as Scarlet Witch and Vision in “WandaVision” and Jeremy Renner will return for a show focused on Hawkeye. All three limited series are also coming to Disney Plus at some point in the future.