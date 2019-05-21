SALT LAKE CITY — Keanu Reeves is having a media moment this month with the release of "John Wick 3." And now we’ve got a good look at his character in “Toy Story 4” thanks to a new trailer for the film.

Released Tuesday, a month before “Toy Story 4” hits theaters on June 21, the second and final trailer for the films shows off Daredevil Duke Caboom’s thrill junkie antics and his first introduction to Woody.

It also gives us an epic motorcycle jump with Woody clinging for dear life to Caboom’s waist.

Another highlight in the trailer is the “plush rush,” a defense move created by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s fluffy amusement park characters.

Fans, and even nonfans, of the film are getting really pumped.

Just when I wasn't interested in seeing Toy Story 4, now I find out Keanu is in it, and he's playing Duke Kaboom, Canada's Greatest Stunt Man. Want. pic.twitter.com/VecLc4LPhR — Canada’s Stepdad (@CanadaBrett1) May 21, 2019

“I already know I’m gonna cry,” @mcufenty tweeted.

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters June 21.