STANSBURY PARK, TOOELE COUNTY — A rollover crash near Stansbury Park early Tuesday resulted in one man being killed.

Michael S. Gollaher, 62, of Lake Point, was ejected from his GMC Sierra pickup truck just before 12:30 a.m. while traveling on state Route 36.

According to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder, Gollaher overcorrected, causing his truck to slide across all the lanes of traffic and hit the center concrete barrier. The impact from that crash caused the truck to go over the barrier where it rolled multiple times before going off the shoulder.