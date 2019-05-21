SALT LAKE CITY — Kim Kardashian is not happy with Jack in the Box, and now Burger King and Wendy’s have joined the fray.

Kardashian called out the fast food chain in front of her 60 million Twitter followers Monday, claiming to have a “serious complaint” about its services.

Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

“Hey, Jack In The Box,” Kardashian tweeted. “I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!”

The tweet has spurred thousands of responses, including two sassy tweets from Burger King and Wendy’s.

🔊 Jack In The Box to the principal’s office — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 20, 2019

“Jack in the Box to the principal’s office,” Burger King tweeted with a megaphone emoji, to the delight of fans.

This sounds like it's going to be a whopper of a story. — Alexa (@lucy_dre) May 20, 2019

Jack reporting to the office like... pic.twitter.com/lVfoO0gspA — Monika Lopez (@monikalopez) May 20, 2019

Wendy’s chimed in with a true-to-brand snarky roast in response to Kardashian’s tweet about Jack in the Box.

but like, who even goes there? — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 20, 2019

“but like, who even goes there?” Wendy’s tweeted.

Steak-umm also chimed in the comments, tweeting, “kim why are you going to jack in the box lol.”

Alongside food brands, Twitter users have flocked to the comments to express how they feel about Kardashian’s Jack in the Box callout, but a lot of them are roasting Kardashian.

Kim being a real Karen today — Kari (@karilynndeg) May 20, 2019

“Kim being a real Karen today,” @karilynndeg tweeted.

Abuse of power. Just take your wrong order and go. — Philip Tetro (@PhilipTetro) May 20, 2019

“Abuse of power,” @PhilipTetro tweeted. “Just take your wrong order and go.”

Kardashian responded to her initial tweet with a follow-up.

I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

“I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning,” she wrote.

Jack in the Box has responded to Kardashian’s tweet, writing that they are unable to DM her.

Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately. — Jack Box (@JackBox) May 20, 2019

“Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately.”