SALT LAKE CITY — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren apparently wants to help a comedian find her soulmate.

Comedian Ashley Nicole Black tweeted Saturday — tongue-in-cheek — that she wondered if Warren has a plan to be Cupid for the comedian.

“Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?” Black asked.

Warren responded on Sunday to the tweet.

“DM me and let’s figure this out,” she wrote.

Of course, this sparked reactions across social media.

I don't even think Elizabeth Warren could have a plan to save the last season of Game of Thrones. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 20, 2019

Welp, she did it. Elizabeth Warren just won the presidency. Give her the White House, the Iron Throne, a Nobel prize, a pony, whatever she wants. pic.twitter.com/AlKOC9oFDy — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) May 19, 2019

i love elizabeth warren so much — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) May 19, 2019

“The specifics of Warren's love plan have yet to be publicly announced. Jaded political observers might even surmise that there is no love plan, and that Warren's tweet was merely a ploy for attention,” according to NPR.

Warren has unveiled a plan for abortion — which some, including Vox, have viewed as “aggressive” — in the wake of Alabama passing its abortion law. Warren has also unveiled a plan to eliminate all student loan debt nationwide, with a few caveats.