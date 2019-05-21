SALT LAKE CITY — Ken Jennings is rooting for James Holzhauer.
What's going on: Jennings, who won 74 games in a row on “Jeopardy!” and holds the record for most wins in a row, penned an article for The Washington Post over the weekend in which he explained why he’s rooting for Holzhauer.
- “We are seeing history made in front of our eyes, the ‘Jeopardy!’ equivalent of a basketball player notching 70-point games for an entire season or a baseball player hitting for the cycle in every game,” Jennings wrote.
- Jennings said he’s familiar with the online criticism that Holzhauer has faced. Critics condemn Holzhauer for making big bets on the show, which, they say, is ruining “Jeopardy!” forever.
- But Jennings wrote that Holzhauer’s strategy is remarkable because he bets big — something all players want to do but never actually do.
- “That element of risk is called out in the name of the show, for crying out loud. I think players know this is on paper, but when the moment of truth arrives, making big wagers is just out of their comfort zone,” he wrote.
- “That’s what we should appreciate about Holzhauer: the insane confidence of even trying to play ‘Jeopardy!’ according to an untested personal strategy,” he wrote.
- In the end, Jennings sees the streak as something to watch for the long haul.
- “I’m the only person alive who knows firsthand how difficult it is to do what Holzhauer is doing, and that’s why I’m rooting him on,” he wrote. “I may hold a bunch of ‘Jeopardy!’ records, but at heart I’m just a fan of the show. And for any real ‘Jeopardy!’ fan, this streak is something special.”
Flashback: Jennings and Holzhauer have been compared to each other since Holzhauer’s streak began. And Jennings and Holzhauer have even engaged in a mini Twitter war. Jennings has previously said he’s excited to watch Holzhauer and see how far he can go.
As I wrote for the Deseret News, Holzhauer is currently earning more per game than Jenningsbut is still more than $1 million behind Jennings’ all-time record winnings.