SALT LAKE CITY — Ken Jennings is rooting for James Holzhauer.

What's going on: Jennings, who won 74 games in a row on “Jeopardy!” and holds the record for most wins in a row, penned an article for The Washington Post over the weekend in which he explained why he’s rooting for Holzhauer.

“We are seeing history made in front of our eyes, the ‘Jeopardy!’ equivalent of a basketball player notching 70-point games for an entire season or a baseball player hitting for the cycle in every game,” Jennings wrote.

Jennings said he’s familiar with the online criticism that Holzhauer has faced. Critics condemn Holzhauer for making big bets on the show, which, they say, is ruining “Jeopardy!” forever.

But Jennings wrote that Holzhauer’s strategy is remarkable because he bets big — something all players want to do but never actually do.

“That element of risk is called out in the name of the show, for crying out loud. I think players know this is on paper, but when the moment of truth arrives, making big wagers is just out of their comfort zone,” he wrote.

“That’s what we should appreciate about Holzhauer: the insane confidence of even trying to play ‘Jeopardy!’ according to an untested personal strategy,” he wrote.

In the end, Jennings sees the streak as something to watch for the long haul.

“I’m the only person alive who knows firsthand how difficult it is to do what Holzhauer is doing, and that’s why I’m rooting him on,” he wrote. “I may hold a bunch of ‘Jeopardy!’ records, but at heart I’m just a fan of the show. And for any real ‘Jeopardy!’ fan, this streak is something special.”

Flashback: Jennings and Holzhauer have been compared to each other since Holzhauer’s streak began. And Jennings and Holzhauer have even engaged in a mini Twitter war. Jennings has previously said he’s excited to watch Holzhauer and see how far he can go.

As I wrote for the Deseret News, Holzhauer is currently earning more per game than Jenningsbut is still more than $1 million behind Jennings’ all-time record winnings.