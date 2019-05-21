A new Church News video highlights the diversity among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sydney, Australia, and the "Safe Harbors" of chapels and homes for its members.

President President Russell M. Nelson is in the midst of a ministry tour in the church's Pacific area and spoke to an audience of 8,000 on Sunday in Sydney.

The video depicts how Latter-day Saints from different cultures across the globe unite together in a common belief.

"Our message is applicable to people of every nation, every kindred, tongue, and it's an invitation to come unto Christ and to let him make life better for you," President Nelson says.