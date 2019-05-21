SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 21.
Gunshots shatter a day of prayer but give rise to interfaith resolve in New Zealand
Chief of staff with 'Midas touch' is stepping down and likely to run ex-boss' gubernatorial campaign.
Which is better for families — traditional, religious gender roles or secular ones?
Hearing on allegations of racist taunts pits two Utah high schools against each other.
Utah, other Pac-12 members received average of $31.3 million in league distributions for 2017-18, financial reports indicate
5 Food Thoughts: Gastronomic SLC’s founder, Stuart Melling, is a menu master
The wife of a man who killed a University of Utah student in 2017 pleads guilty to theft charges
A look at our education coverage:
- Should one officer oversee Title IX hearings for all Utah colleges?
- Amid #MeToo, states debate teaching consent to kids
- Utah students face discipline over 'repulsive' racist photo
- Photos: USU Physics Day at Lagoon a chance for budding scientists to compete, explore park
- David Woolstenhulme named new interim Utah commissioner of higher ed
