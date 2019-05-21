SALT LAKE CITY — MGM Resorts dropped its quarterly report Thursday that told the Securities and Exchange Commission that the resorts might need to pay somewhere between $735 million and $800 million to settle liability lawsuits as a result of the Las Vegas shooting in 2017.

Lone gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 58 people and injuring another 422 people.

The victims’ attorney said that the “the festival did not have adequate exits or properly trained employees for when the crowd began trying to evacuate, resulting in additional injuries and exposure to the gunman’s fire,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

MGM said it has $751 million in insurance to pay for the settlement. But lawyer Robert Eglet, who has handled mediation for the plaintiffs, said it might be too early to establish how much the resort will need to pay in the settlement, according to the The Associated Press.

“We’re not even close to resolving all the terms and issues before we have a settlement,” he said, according to the AP. "It’s true that a settlement is possible, but I will tell you it’s not probable. Nothing is signed. We have a long way to go before we have an agreement.”

The tragedy is currently the deadliest mass shooting by an individual in U.S. history.

MGM Resorts, which owns the Mandalay Bay resort where the shooter staged his attack, has faced several lawsuits since the shooting.

Authorities never established a motive for the shooter.

"We know in this day and age that evil does happen, and we have to protect against that,” Houston-based lawyer Chad Pinkerton told The Associated Press. “This was the largest venue security failure in U.S. history.”