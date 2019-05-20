COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After four days of trials, BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales was named one of six alternates to the 12-member 2019 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team.

Gonzales, a 5-foot-9 sophomore from Gilbert, Arizona, and Mesquite High School, was one of 30 players invited to the team trials for the USA U19 World Cup Team. The 12 players were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee.

Gonzales will enter her sophomore year at BYU as the 2019 West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year, a WCC First Team honoree and one of five named to the 2019 All-Freshman Team. Her 17.0 points per game average is the all-time record for a freshman player at BYU.