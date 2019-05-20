DANIELS, W.Va. – Dixie State stands in a two-way tie for fifth place after the first round of play at the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf National Championships played on a windy Monday at The Resort at Glade Springs Golf Club.

The Trailblazers went out in the afternoon flight and found themselves within a shot of the overall team lead in the early going despite the blustery conditions. However DSU, as well as the afternoon field, dropped a few shots on the back side to finish day one with a combined 4-over par 292 team score, five strokes off the pace set by round one leader Cal State Monterey Bay (287, -1).

Arkansas Tech (288, E) and Lincoln Memorial (288, E) are both tied for second place through the first 18 holes, followed by Missouri-St. Louis (290, +2) in fourth, and Lynn University (292, +4) joined DSU in fifth after a tightly contested first day.

Sophomore Spencer Wallace posted the low-round for the Trailblazers with an even-par 72 to finish day one tied with 11 others for 13th overall on the player leaderboard. Wallace penciled in three birdies on his card, including a pair of birdies on the back nine, to go with 12 pars.

Senior Nicklaus Britt and sophomore Brock Nielson follow in a pack of 14 players tied for 25th as the duo each fired 1-over 73s on their opening loops. Britt had an eventful opening nine as he carded two birdies and an eagle on the front side, but only had one birdie on the back to go with four total bogeys and a double-bogey. Meanwhile Nielson went out at even-par 36 and collected a birdie on each side along with 13 pars.

In addition, freshman Noah Schone is tied with 12 others for 39th place after he opened with a 2-over 74 in a round that included three birdies on his front side, and freshman Triston Gardner wound up tied for 87th at 6-over 78.

Arkansas Tech junior Shawn Tsai is the clubhouse leader at 5-under 67 after a round that saw him birdie six of his first 14 holes of the day.

Dixie State will look make a move up the team leaderboard in Tuesday’s second round, which begins for the Trailblazers at 7:30 a.m. ET.