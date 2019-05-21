SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 41 new measles cases in the United States this week.

That brings the total amount of measles cases to 880 since the beginning of the year, making 2019 the worst year for measles in the United States since 1994, according to Salon.

Oklahoma was the latest to join the list of 24 states with reported measles cases. New York is the state with the most measles cases with more than 700 in this year alone, NBC News reports.

Context: Measles is a virus that lives in the nose and throat after someone becomes infected with the disease. The virus is highly contagious and can affect someone two hours after a person sneezes or coughs in any given area.

“If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses or mouths, they can become infected,” according to the CDC.

Utah: Officials told the Deseret News that Utah doesn’t need to panic over a measles outbreak yet. But there’s still a possibility that an outbreak could occur.