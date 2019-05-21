SALT LAKE CITY — Disney is set to launch “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” later this month, and it might kick off the “Southern California theme park wars,” according to The Orange County Register.

Disney will launch its new theme park with much fanfare. An entire theme park centered around “Star Wars” isn’t going to be ignored by fans, especially in an age where “Star Wars” is nearly everywhere. But Disney is also facing tremendous competition in the Golden State.

“As far as those competitors might be concerned, it really doesn’t matter on which side Disney sees itself. 'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge' and Disneyland’s marketing around it represent a major challenge to everyone else in the industry — one to which other parks must respond if they want to hold on to their market share,” according to The Orange County Register.

Disney has already begun making moves to try to bring people back to the park, according to The OC Register. And, as I reported last week, Disney introduced a new Disney Flex Pass that would allow people to make their reservations.

Costs: The new plan will cost $599, which fits between the $399 SoCal Select plan and the $799 Deluxe plan, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Adding that plan may have been Disney’s way of adding back customers.

“It’s a strong move to win back fans who felt that Disney had priced them out over the years, while making the parks more attractive to others who had been put off by the high price of visiting,” according to The OC Register.

That said — there’s been a change in where people are going inside of California. There are a wealth of popular parks, all of which have varying price points. For example, HomeToGo’s California Theme Park Index identified Knott's Berry Farm as the cheapest theme park in the state, with the average daily cost being $128 per person.

Compare that to Disneyland, which has an average daily cost of $248.97, according to my report for the Deseret News.

According to the aforementioned OC Register article, the changes in price might mean a win for everyone. Disney might attract a wealth of guests through its “Star Wars” park, which might lead to other parks lowering their prices to get attendance.

“Well, Disney has started a theme park war in Southern California. But if the results are more world-class attractions with more flexible and attractive ticket pricing, this might be the rare war that everyone wins.”