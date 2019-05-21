SALT LAKE CITY — The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland will likely reopen this Friday, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The castle, which sits at the center of the Anaheim, California, park, has been undergoing a makeover for the past four months. Painting crews have encased the castle in a 77-foot scaffolding to not spoil the new look for fans.

The scaffolding had its own castle design, so fans could still take pictures of a castle even if it wasn’t the real castle.

But that will likely end soon. The fabric will be taken down and the castle is expected to reopen on Friday, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“We’re so proud of how it’s turned out,” Jim Slagle, Disneyland’s director of facility asset management, told the Orange County Register. “It’s going to look incredible when the fences drop and the scrims come down.”

The new design will include a new roof, star-shaped pixie dust on the shingles and a new paint job.

“People, when they come to Disneyland, they expect something that’s different than what they would see on their city streets or in their downtowns,” Walt Disney Imagineering art director Kim Irvine told the OC Register. “We have to push the color, we have to push the fantasy.”

Sleeping Beauty castle’s reopening comes about a week ahead of the launch of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland, which opens on May 31.

The “Star Wars” park is expected to become a main attraction for Disney fans. Disneyland has already figured out new methods of managing bathroom lines for the new “Star Wars” park. And officials are suggesting this could be the beginning of a new “theme park war” in California.

But Slagle told the OC Register that the new “Star Wars” park won’t pry attention away from the park’s veteran attractions.

“We’re looking to showcase the park,” Slagle said. “'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge' is a nod to the future of the park as we expand. This is really about our heritage. We don’t want to lose our heritage as we expand the park. The castle doesn’t play second fiddle to any other structure here in the park. We’re very proud of her.”