OREM — Postseason success hasn't exactly come hand-in-hand with Syracuse baseball in the program's history, which is one of the reasons its run in this year's 6A tournament is so impressive. The Titans' notable run continued on Monday with an 8-1 win over Fremont to advance to the final game in the no-loss bracket.

Monday's win came on top of an 11-0 skunking of Copper Hills in the first round and a 7-2 win over Kearns in the second. Not bad for the No. 3 seed out of Region 1, not to mention a team that last won a postseason game clear back in 2013.

"There were a couple of years when Syracuse had some runs, but not to this spot," said Syracuse coach Trevor Thomas. "It's huge for the school and huge for the community. ... It's amazing. It's awesome."

Proving amazing throughout Monday's win was Dylan Hawkes. The senior took the mound for the Titans and didn't allow an earned run while accounting for several three-up and three-down innings.

"Dylan in his last three or four outings has just been dynamite for us," Thomas said. "His ball moves so much and he's fixed some things. We play well behind him and we've been swinging it well all year."

Leading the bats for the Titans was also Hawkes, who connected on all three of his at-bats for three RBIs.

But ask Hawkes about anything he did on Monday and he quickly deferred to other factors.

"We just work on staying low in practice with the coaches and I have great teammates, so I'm not afraid to throw right down the middle and let those guys (make plays)," Hawkes said. "It's nice to play with that confidence having your team behind you."

Hawkes' first hit came in the top of the first inning, leading to a run scored and a quick 1-0 lead before he even threw his first pitch. He added another RBI single in the fourth, following up a run-scoring hit from Caden Mitchell to push the lead to 3-0.

Other standout outings included Hunter Wilder's 3-4 effort from the plate on top of Jackson Hall's 2-2 clip.

Hawkes didn't pitch a complete game, as he was forced from the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning due to being over the allowed pitch count, but time and again came up big to shorten innings while nullifying most scoring threats.

Syracuse is going to need another great effort on Wednesday to get by Pleasant Grove, the team several tabbed as the tournament favorite going in. The Vikings continued to cruise through the no-loss bracket on Monday, taking down Region 4 rival Lone Peak 12-0.

Fremont will look to rebound versus Bingham in an elimination game on Tuesday while Lone Peak will look to do the same when taking on American Fork.