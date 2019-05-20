Photo courtesy Corner Canyon Robbie Gallo , Corner Canyon baseball

Baseball

Robbie Gallo, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

Chargers first baseman Robbie Gallo has had a couple of great baseball games lately.

In Monday’s elimination game against Olympus, Gallo went 5 for 5 at the plate with a double and five RBIs. Two days earlier in a 4-3 win over Brighton Gallo went 2 for 3.

For the season the senior is batting .434.

“Robbie has done a great job leading our team this season,” said Corner Canyon coach Jeff Eure.

Softball

Attlyn Johnston, Tooele (So.)

Just a sophomore, Johnston already knows how to dominate a softball game.

Johnston allowed just one run in the second game of the 4A state championship last Saturday to lead Tooele to the 3-1 win over Spanish Fork.

“Attlyn is always trying to get better and be the best that she can be. She is a natural born leader and continues to do big things for Tooele softball,” said Tooele coach Marissa Lowry.

Johnston finished the year with a 0.448 ERA while recording 288 strikeouts and only walking 29 batters.

David Gaspar Pacheco, Granger soccer

Boys Soccer

David Gaspar Pacheco, Granger (Jr.)

Granger lost its final game of the regular season, and with a 4-4-0 record in Region 2 didn’t seem like much of a threat in the 6A state tournament.

Thanks to the leadership of David Gaspar Pacheco, the Lancers are playing in this Tuesday’s 6A semifinals at Juan Diego. Pacheco switched from an offensive role to defensive mid this season, and he was outstanding the first two games of the playoffs.

“David is a true leader. His ability to keep everyone playing with their heads up and playing with confidence is something truly fun to watch. He controls our possession style of play. His IQ of the game is remarkable,” said Granger coach Bewar Yousif. “He finds runs and makes passes that you only see in the high levels. He is a big reason for our season success. A captain as well. A leader on and off the pitch.”

Carissa Graft, Bingham golf

Girls Golf

Carissa Graft, Bingham (Sr.)

Carissa Graft wrapped up her high school career with the best two rounds of her life.

Graft had never broken 70 heading into 6A championships, but the senior shot a 65 and 66 at Talons Cove in Saratoga Springs to claim 6A medalist honors.

Her two-day 131 was six strokes better than second place.

Graft has signed to play college golf at Indiana Tech next year.

Michael Cherchio, Skyline tennis

Boys Tennis

Michael Cherchio, Skyline (Fr.)

In his first high school state tennis tournament last weekend, freshman Michael Cherchio experienced both individual and team glory.

In the final match of the tournament, Cherchio beat Brighton’s Parker Hopkin 6-1, 6-3 in the second singles final to not only win the individual title, but clinch the team title for Skyline.

“I felt the pressure,” said Cherchio. “I play competitive tennis, but I haven’t felt the pressure like that before. I just tried to breathe and calm down. It feels good that everyone came through and focused and hung together.”

His win helped Skyline edged Brighton for the team title 20-19.

Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse track & field

Boys Track

Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse (Sr.)

Was instrumental in leading Syracuse to the 6A state championship at BYU last Saturday.

Nathan Kaufusi won the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the state meet on Saturday and then also anchored the 4x400 relay which helped Syracuse win its first track state title in school history.

"Nate is a talented young man who has worked hard to make himself one of the premiere track athletes in the state. Equally important to his work ethic and talent is his leadership. He's done an amazing job helping our younger kids throughout the season. This past week did a great job directing our team to the title. He's very special,” said Syracuse coach Brian Berrong.

Kaufusi has signed to run at Utah State.

Taylia Norris, Panguitch track & field

Girls Track

Taylia Norris, Panguitch (Jr.)

Taylia Norris swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter distance events at the 1A state championships last weekend, the second straight year she’s accomplished that feat.

On Friday she also anchored Panguitch’s sprint medley relay team, 40 points that helped Panguitch edged Milford by six points for the team title.

“Taylia works as hard as any track athlete I have ever coached. At the end of nearly every workout she will ask what else she can do. Besides being a hard worker she knows how to fight through the pain and is super competitive. Taylia is a 4.0 student-athlete and gives it her all in everything that she does,” said Panguitch coach Troy Norris.

Norris was also the state cross country champ last fall and was named the Deseret News 1A MVP for volleyball.