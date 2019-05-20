SALT LAKE CITY — The wife of a man who killed a University of Utah student in 2017 while attempting to steal his car pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Boutain, 25, was originally charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of criminal solicitation and an additional count of theft by receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

Sentencing on the second-degree felony charges is scheduled for July 8.

The violent series of events for Austin "AJ" Boutain, 25, and Kathleen Boutain started in Golden, Colorado, on Oct. 27, 2017, after a night of partying with Mitchell Bradford Ingle, 63. Austin Boutain allegedly became enraged that the man was flirting with his wife and is accused of killing Ingle by slitting his throat, stealing his truck and driving to Utah with Kathleen Boutain.

Police say the couple drove to the foothills above the University of Utah to hide out. On Oct. 30, the Boutains devised a plan to either carjack someone in Red Butte Canyon and drive to Tennessee, or kill someone and take their car, according to charging documents.

But the Boutains got into a fight over picking the right person to attack, the charges state. Eventually, Austin Boutain approached ChenWei Guo, 23, in his car. But police say he became enraged when Guo wouldn't roll down his window and tried to drive away. Boutain shot five times until his gun was empty, killing Guo. A woman who was with Guo escaped.

Austin Boutain pleaded guilty last September to aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping in the Utah case. As part of the plea deal, Boutain was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.