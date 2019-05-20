BEAVER — A passenger in an SUV died Monday after the vehicle skidded and rolled on I-15 during a hailstorm, troopers said.

At 3:56 p.m., the northbound Dodge Durango "skidded out of control" during what troopers described as an "isolated hail storm" between Beaver's two exits, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle skidded off the right shoulder and hit a large freeway sign, according to troopers. The sign crushed the Dodge's roof.

The female passenger, whose name and age were not immediately released, died in the crash.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Beaver Valley Hospital, troopers said.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time, troopers said. The vehicle had been "traveling too fast for the conditions on the slushy road," according to the UHP.