Tyson Yates, of Tremonton, takes archery practice before competing in the Firefighter Archery Challenge at the Easton Archery Center in Salt Lake City on Monday. During the inaugural contest, individuals and fire department teams competed for such prizes as a compound bow and a television. Proceeds from the event will go to the University of Utah Health Burn Camp to build an archery experience for kids attending camp. The camp was established in 1993 to help support burn survivors with the personal challenges associated with surviving a burn injury.

