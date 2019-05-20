SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been on the air for almost 20 years, but 90.1 KUER’s flagship “RadioWest” program is taking the summer off.

This will be the first extended break the show has ever taken, and KUER will be running temporary programs during the show’s normal 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. slots, instead of running “RadioWest” reruns as was done during previous breaks. The temporary programming includes the BBC news program “BBC OS” (9 a.m.) and “The New Yorker Radio Hour” (7 p.m.).

The hiatus is scheduled to begin on May 27, but no official return date has been announced yet.

In a letter posted on the “RadioWest” website on Monday, host Doug Fabrizio explained the decision.

“We’ve been doing the show for 18 years now and I like to think we’ve maintained a level of quality that has kept you listening,” Fabrizio wrote. “But, I think it’s always a good idea every once in a while to step back and look closely at the work you’ve been doing, just to make sure you’re getting it right. That’s what we’ll be doing — asking ourselves questions about what’s working and what’s not.”

In the letter, Fabrizio said listeners will continue to get updates via email and social media, and that “informal gatherings and listening sessions” will be hosted throughout the summer to get listener feedback.

Station manager Maria O’Mara told the Deseret News that the hiatus “is not a ratings-driven decision at all. This is a decision for the sake of the creative energy of the show.

“Keep in the mind, this has been an hour of daily radio for 18 years,” she added. “At that pace, it’s difficult to keep up while you’re also taking the kind of time and energy to sort of rethink that show.”