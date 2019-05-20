SALT LAKE CITY — Universal Orlando has been teasing its upcoming “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure” roller coaster for months now.

Now we’ve finally got a look at how it might feel to ride it.

Universal released the following video Monday that shows a sneak peek of the coaster’s hills and bends.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Monday that the ride will be the longest roller coaster in Florida, with the rail measuring 5,053 feet. It will also include a record-breaking seven launches and a free-fall drop of nearly 17 feet. It will travel at 50 mph.

“Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure” will be part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter area. Throughout the ride, guests will confront a cast of magical creatures, including Fluffy the three-headed dog and centaurs.

According to the Sentinel, guests will be taken toward a pointed cutout in a building that will make guests think they will smash into it.

Instead, they will be thrust sideways at about 40 miles per hour.

Guests will also be taken through a ruined area not featured in the films, according to the Sentinel.

The train will hold 14 passengers, with some riding on motorbikes and others riding in sidecars.

“Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure” opens on June 13.