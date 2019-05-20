SALT LAKE CITY— In what’s been called a “first time ever” sighting, a great white shark has been spotted in the Long Island Sound off the coast of Connecticut.

According to the sea-animal tracking organzation Ocearch, the shark was pinged near the coast of Greenwich Monday morning. It’s the first time Ocearch has ever tracked a great white shark in the Sound, they said.

Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9’ 8” @GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich. Follow him using the browser on any device at https://t.co/paqCMWe00M pic.twitter.com/td8e5eZUUY — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 20, 2019

The shark, whose name is Cabot, is 9-foot-8 and 533 pounds, according to Ocearch. He’s been on their radar for some time, and the Long Island Sound visit is his most recent.

The group posted maps and images of Cabot on Twitter Monday. Cabot also has a Twitter account that you can follow for updates.

According to their website, Ocearch is a “data-centric organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean.”

Hey guys! Anyone know of some fun things to do around here? I’m excited for a new adventure! pic.twitter.com/GpestX8lBs — Great White Shark Cabot (@GWSharkCabot) May 20, 2019

It isn’t the first time a great white shark has been spotted in the Sound. According to Eyewitness News 3, a great white was pinged off the coast of Guilford in 2016.

To follow Cabot’s journey, visit the Ocearch website.