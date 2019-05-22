CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University has appointed a Michigan administrator as dean of the Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Science and Engineering.

Frank R. Hall, who has over two decades of experience in administration and service at the university level, will oversee SUU’s agriculture, nutrition science, biology, computer science, information systems, engineering, engineering technology, mathematics, nursing and physical science programs.

Hall’s past academic appointments included dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan, professor and dean of the School of Education, Health and Natural Science at Worcester State University in Massachusetts, faculty positions at the University of New Orleans and University of Delaware, and a Ford Foundation postdoctoral fellow at the University of Colorado.

Hall’s scholarship has focused on science and science education, and the intersections between science and society. He currently serves as a member of the United Nations World Oceans Assessment Program and is part of the Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences. Hall has also worked as a contractor with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, was a staff officer for the National Academy of Science, and served as a program manager with the National Science Foundation.

Hall completed his doctorate in geological oceanography from the University of Rhode Island. He also holds a master’s degree in geology from Lehigh University and a bachelor’s degree in earth science from Kean University.