SALT LAKE CITY — Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn in as president of Ukraine on Monday, and he’s already made a major move, according to The Associated Press.

"I am dissolving the Verkhovna Rada (parliament),” he said, according to BBC News.

The Ukrainian TV star — who rose to fame as a comedy actor portraying a Ukrainian leader — dissolved the country’s parliamentary system just minutes after he took office.

He said parliament was full of self-enrichment. He also promised to end the war with separatists in the east, who are backing Russia.

“I’m ready to do everything so that our heroes don’t die there,” he said. “It wasn’t us who started that war. But we need to be the one to finish it.”

In a fiery speech, Zelesnkiy asked members of the Cabinet — who supported former President Petro Poroshenko — to resign from their posts in order to “free the spot for people who will think about the future generations, not about the future elections.”

Why it matters: “The president’s bold move to dissolve the parliament, called the Supreme Rada, followed the failure of a majority of lawmakers to use parliamentary ruses to hamper Zelenskiy’s plans,” USA Todayreports.

The election for the Supreme Rada was scheduled for Oct. 27. Now, there will be a snap parliamentary election within two months of whenever he signs a formal decree of the parliament, BBC News reports.