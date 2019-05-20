SALT LAKE CITY — Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn in as president of Ukraine on Monday, and he’s already made a major move, according to The Associated Press.Comment on this story
- "I am dissolving the Verkhovna Rada (parliament),” he said, according to BBC News.
- The Ukrainian TV star — who rose to fame as a comedy actor portraying a Ukrainian leader — dissolved the country’s parliamentary system just minutes after he took office.
- He said parliament was full of self-enrichment. He also promised to end the war with separatists in the east, who are backing Russia.
- “I’m ready to do everything so that our heroes don’t die there,” he said. “It wasn’t us who started that war. But we need to be the one to finish it.”
- In a fiery speech, Zelesnkiy asked members of the Cabinet — who supported former President Petro Poroshenko — to resign from their posts in order to “free the spot for people who will think about the future generations, not about the future elections.”
Why it matters: “The president’s bold move to dissolve the parliament, called the Supreme Rada, followed the failure of a majority of lawmakers to use parliamentary ruses to hamper Zelenskiy’s plans,” USA Todayreports.
The election for the Supreme Rada was scheduled for Oct. 27. Now, there will be a snap parliamentary election within two months of whenever he signs a formal decree of the parliament, BBC News reports.