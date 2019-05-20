BRIGHAM CITY — A woman died and another person was injured in a crash in Brigham City on Monday morning, troopers said.

The accident occurred when a westbound vehicle on 1100 South crossed over the northbound off-ramp and went airborne, the Utah Highway Patrol reported about noon. The car landed upside down in the road's gorge area, according to troopers.

Sammi Jo Revilla-Fernandez, 29, of Brigham City, died in the crash.

Another person in the car was taken to a Brigham City hospital, troopers said. Additional details about that person's injuries were not immediately available.