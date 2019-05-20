SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is coming, and that means “Stranger Things 3” is on its way.

Netflix is making sure fans haven’t forgotten by releasing a brand new clip and several character images from the new season.

The clip shows neighborhood moms getting uncomfortably flirty with high school heartthrob and school bully-turned-lifeguard Billy Hargrove at the pool.

Karen Wheeler, Nancy and Mike’s mom, are among them.

Along with the video, Netflix released new character images that feature our favorite returning characters, including Lucas’ little sister Erica Sinclair (played by Priah Ferguson) and a character we haven’t seen in previous seasons named Robin (played by Maya Hawke).

According to Deadline, Hawke’s character, who appears to be Steve Harrington’s co-worker in the “Stranger Things 3” trailer, is “an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life… and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.”

one scoop can change everything pic.twitter.com/208MeAF5Md — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

one friendship can change everything pic.twitter.com/ts4XcZ3u6r — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

one jopper can change everything pic.twitter.com/xVbLdOKRZX — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

one jancy can change everything pic.twitter.com/xhzBTsy1Vn — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

one billy can change everything pic.twitter.com/i8Naob1NpR — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

OUR BOYS CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/2DCglAOzXm — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

“Stranger Things 3” will arrive on Netflix July 4.