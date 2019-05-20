SALT LAKE CITY — Is the same anonymous source talking to CNN and US Weekly about Lori Loughlin?

If it's not the same source, someone is definitely dishing out the same talking points. An unnamed source told US Weekly back on May 15 that Loughlin doesn’t expect to receive prison time for her role in the college admissions scandal and that she will return to her acting life. And CNN spoke to an unnamed source who said something similar.

“(Lori) reads everything that’s written about her and it’s killing her that her squeaky-clean reputation has done a total 180,” the source told US Weekly. “She thinks she’s not going to serve jail time and (will) return to work.”

Of course, the report comes from an unnamed source in US Weekly so it’s in no way a confirmation that Loughlin feels that way.

But — we've seen this before. Two crisis management executives told CNN that Loughlin is obsessed with fixing her public image after the scandal. One source even used a similar quote to the US Weekly one in an interview with CNN on May 3.

"It's killing her that her squeaky-clean reputation has done a total 180," the CNN source said. "She reads everything that's written about her, and she's already thinking about how she can turn her image around."

Another source told CNN in the same article, "I truly believe she thinks she's going to not serve jail time and return to work."

Let's review the quotes together again — they're the same thing.

US Weekly : "It’s killing her that her squeaky-clean reputation has done a total 180. She thinks she’s not going to serve jail time and (will) return to work."

"It’s killing her that her squeaky-clean reputation has done a total 180. She thinks she’s not going to serve jail time and (will) return to work." CNN: "It's killing her that her squeaky-clean reputation has done a total 180. She reads everything that's written about her, and she's already thinking about how she can turn her image around." The other source said. "I truly believe she thinks she's going to not serve jail time and return to work."

It's unclear if these are the same sources. But the message is clear — Loughlin doesn't expect to serve jail time and plans to return to work.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. The couple reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes so their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California despite never participating in crew before. The couple pleaded not guilty in the scandal.

Loughlin previously starred on “Full House” before she found work on the Hallmark Channel. She notably played Abigail Stanton on “When Calls the Heart.”

Hallmark cut ties with Loughlin in the immediate aftermath of the scandal. However, the “When Calls the Heart” showrunner has hinted that Loughlin’s character could return to the show.

Actor John Stamos teased Loughlin’s possibe return to Netflix’s “Fuller House,” where Loughlin plays Aunt Becky. The “Fuller House” cast may have pledged support for Loughlin during the scandal.