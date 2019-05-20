SALT LAKE CITY — He was there simply to give a commencement speech at Morehouse College, but by the end of his address Sunday, billionaire Robert F. Smith promised to pay off the student loan debt of the entire Morehouse College senior class of 2019.

Smith, who is the CEO of Vista Equity Partners and chairman of the board of the Robert F. Kennedy Center, pledged $40 million to go towards the graduates’ debts, according to CBS.

His announcement was met with disbelief, a standing ovation and then excited cheers from students.

“This is my class, 2019,” Smith announced during his speech, “and my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans.

Video of Morehouse College's graduating class being told by commencement speaker Robert F Smith that he's paying off their student loans (re @aoc tweet), which is just extremely cheering to watch - the way what's just happened spreads through them pic.twitter.com/skSyEzaSVt — Archie Bland (@archiebland) May 19, 2019

Brandon Manor, a 2019 graduate at Morehouse, told The New York Times, “Now all of a sudden, I can look at schools I might not have considered, because I am not applying with about $100,000 in undergraduate loans.”

“A blessing! A blessing!” Manor called Smith’s announcement.

Another student, Ernest Holmes, who had about $10,000 of student loans, told The New York Times, “We’re holding our papers up, trying to block the sun out of our eyes. Everyone jumped up, cheered. People were crying. It was just the most amazing thing.”

Morehouse alumnus Dwytt Lewis spoke with @CBSNews today to discuss the impact of @RFS_Vista’s pledge to pay off the student loan debt of every @Morehouse graduate from the class of 2019. #JonathanProduces #CBSNews pic.twitter.com/yStnyGsLdu — Jonathan McDougle (@Jonathamcdougle) May 20, 2019

Morehouse is a private, all-male and historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia. Three hundred and ninety-six young men will leave the school debt-free thanks to Smith.

It isn’t the first time Smith has pledged money to a college or even Morehouse. According to Forbes, he pledged $50 million to Cornell in 2016 (Smith studied chemical engineering at Cornell), and in January of this year, he donated $1.5 million to Morehouse to fund endowed scholarships and the creation of an outdoor study area for students.

According to Forbes, Smith is the richest black man in America and has a net worth of $5 billion. He founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000, which focuses exclusively on investing in software companies. Vista has over $46 billion in assets and is one of the best-performing private equity firms, according to Forbes.

Smith grew up in a middle-class neighborhood and applied for an internship at Bells Labs when he was still in high school. According to The New York Times, Smith called every Monday for five months until he was finally offered the position.

He is well-known for his philanthropic donations, according to Forbes and the Times, and Sunday’s donation was one of many.

David A. Thomas, president of Morehouse, told the New York Times, “This was a liberation gift, meaning this frees these young men from having to make their career decisions based on their debt. … This allows them to pursue what they are passionate about.”

“Let’s make sure every class has the same opportunity going forward, because we are enough to take care of our own community,” Smith said in his address. “We are enough to ensure we have all of the opportunities of the American dream, and we will show it to each other through our actions and through our words and through our deeds.”