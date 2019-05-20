SOUTH SALT LAKE — A woman accused of trying to kill her boyfriend by feeding him spoonfuls of Drano was scheduled to be back in court Monday.

Elle Yoshio Weissman, 43, of South Salt Lake, is charged in 3rd District Court with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and surreptitious administering of a certain substance, a second-degree felony.

On April 29, Weissman gave her 50-year-old boyfriend "a spoonful of Drano crystals and then some water while he was very sleepy," according to charging documents. She told him it was his medicine, the charges state.

Weissman told police "that she was helping (the boyfriend) to have 'eternal sleep' and 'death that way,'" the charges state.

In another interview with police, Weissman said "Earlier in the day, she felt there was too much 'hate' occurring and thought she and (her boyfriend) would be better off dead," according to a recently unsealed search warrant affidavit.

"She then planned to kill herself by stripping an electrical cord and placing the ends in a container of water. She opted not to go through with the suicide and after some hours, ordered an Uber," the warrant states.

The boyfriend told investigators that he didn't know he was being fed Drano, which contains sodium hydroxide, until he saw the bottle on the floor, according to charging documents. He said Weissman then waited for about an hour before taking him to the hospital.

The boyfriend suffered "caustic esophageal injury, burns caused by caustic alkali and acute respiratory failure, the charges state. He required intubation due to the burning, bleeding and swelling of his throat.

The urgent care clinic that first saw the boyfriend noted his "lips and throat were black and swollen. He was having severe respiratory issues," the warrant states. He was taken from there by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center.