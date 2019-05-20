Having drawn the top pick in the NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to select Duke’s Zion Williamson.

But that’s just when the dealing should begin. If they’re smart, the Pelicans will trade Williamson to Utah in exchange for their long-lost nickname.

How perfect would that be?

Utah would be home to Zion, and New Orleans would have back the Jazz.

HIGHWAY ROBBERY

German police went searching for a man who stole a $2 million Ferrari during a test drive.

That’s what the Jazz did when they got Donovan Mitchell from the Nuggets, isn’t it?

ENTERTAINMENT GAP

AP Baseball fans sit in the sunlight during a baseball game where the Miami Marlins take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A recent study says men think more about sports than physical intimacy.

Kinda makes you wonder how lonely it is being a Miami Marlins fan.

PART OF THE CREW

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband stand accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC as crew team recruits.

No one was paying much attention until lately — maybe because it’s crew.

One can only wonder how easy it might have been to get a scholarship in mixed rifle.

SCHOOL OF SHOCK

AP Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, destroys his racket during the match against Borna Coric, of Croatia, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios — mostly famous for bad court behavior — took another step last week when he threw a chair after being charged with unsportsmanlike conduct.

His next move in the Bobby Knight five-step domination plan is to kick a megaphone, break a vase, throttle a player and curse out the moderator at a press conference.

MAKE EVERYONE GREAT

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says none of the current Democratic presidential candidates can stop Trump. He appears invincible.

So maybe Trump and the Golden State Warriors have something in common after all.

ARNOLD AGAIN

Chris Pizzello, Associated Press FILE - In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was at an event in South Africa when he was flying karate kicked by a crazed fan.

The “Terminator” star, who barely budged, said he wouldn’t press charges, and he will continue doing fitness appearances as scheduled.

Yeah, he’ll be back.

NEXT IN LINE

Humor writer Brad Dickson on Fred Hoiberg landing the job of basketball coach at Nebraska: "As I’m sure you’re aware you have landed a very significant job. Men’s basketball is the fifth most important sport at UNL behind football, spring football, football winter conditioning and volleyball.”

TASTE TEST

AP Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig points to the outfield with his bat during batting practice before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, June 19, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Cincinnati Reds star Yaisel Puig licks his bat for good luck, saying he imagines it tasting like vanilla ice cream.

Last week he explained that when he does so, “something good’s coming.”

The only thing Rock On can see coming is meningitis.