SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say tried to rob two acquaintances and shot one in the process.

Salt Lake police reported that a confrontation between two teenage boys near 800 N. Lafayette Drive on April 27 resulted in one being taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives at that time were still looking for the gunman.

According to a recently unsealed search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court, the 15-year-old had contacted two other boys, including his victim, via Snapchat and arranged for them to pick him in the Rose Park area.

"They picked up (the teen) and (the teen) got in the rear passenger seat. As soon as (he) sat down, (he) produced and a gun, pointed (it at the other two) and said, 'I'm robbing you, get out.' At that point there was a struggle for the gun," the warrant states.

During the struggle, the 15-year-old shot the driver twice, according to the warrant. The front seat passenger then started chasing the gunman who was able to get away.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

After learning the teen's identity, members of the Salt Lake police gang unit went to his house where they were able to eventually arrest him.