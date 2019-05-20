SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the one-year anniversary of their marriage.

To mark the occasion, the two shared a video slideshow of previously unseen images from their wedding.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in their Instagram post.

The slideshow posted on Instagram includes behind-the-scenes moments between Harry, Meghan and their friends and family leading up to their wedding with “This Little Light of Mine” playing in the background.

Their images have been shared all over social media this week to celebrate the couple’s anniversary.

"Thank you for all the love and support from so many of you from all over the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful" -- Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, posted this message on Instagram along with images from their wedding (credit: Chris Allerton) pic.twitter.com/tQVzNouH8o — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) May 19, 2019

Here are some of the brilliant behind-the-scenes photos Harry and Meghan released to celebrate their first wedding anniversary ❤️https://t.co/i1lTaEBVwy pic.twitter.com/WKh74sjdhw — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) May 19, 2019

Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary.



Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HomFjcOcGq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2019

Harry and Meghan were married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Earlier this month, Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.