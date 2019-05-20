Twitter
A never-before-seen photograph from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on May 19, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the one-year anniversary of their marriage.

To mark the occasion, the two shared a video slideshow of previously unseen images from their wedding.

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

“Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in their Instagram post.

The slideshow posted on Instagram includes behind-the-scenes moments between Harry, Meghan and their friends and family leading up to their wedding with “This Little Light of Mine” playing in the background.

Their images have been shared all over social media this week to celebrate the couple’s anniversary.

Harry and Meghan were married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Earlier this month, Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

